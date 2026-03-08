Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. TSMC Speeds Southern Taiwan Mega Fab

TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Broadcom Locks Key AI Chip Supply Through 2028

Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity

Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. 7 Preeminent Billionaire Money Managers Dumped Shares of Meta

Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market wrap: recent coverage noting TSMC outperformed peers in the latest session and remains valued on strong margins and ROE — a reminder that fundamentals are solid even as near‑term headlines drive volatility. TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $338.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.05 and its 200-day moving average is $302.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

