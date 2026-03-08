Stem (NYSE:STEM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE STEM opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

