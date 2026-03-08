Stem (NYSE:STEM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 & full‑year 2025 results showed a revenue beat and margin improvement; Stem reported record gross margins and its first-ever positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving unit economics and operational leverage. Stem Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and analyst pieces highlight a strategic shift toward higher‑margin software & services (a SaaS-style recurring revenue model), which could support valuation expansion if execution and churn metrics remain strong. Stem Inc.: Deciphering the SaaS Pivot and Strategic Realignment
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call coverage emphasizes a “profitability pivot” with improving cash flows and margin trends — investors looking for durable margin expansion may view this as the key takeaway. Stem, Inc. Earnings Call Marks Profitability Pivot
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was updated to a wide $140M–$190M range (consensus ≈ $167M). The range leaves room for upside but also creates near‑term uncertainty about the pace of the SaaS transition and growth cadence. Earnings report & slides
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS remained a loss (narrower than estimates) and analysts still expect negative EPS for the current fiscal year (-0.52 consensus), so the company is in a transition phase from cash-burning hardware to recurring software revenue. MarketBeat STEM overview
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings-call transcript is available for detail on margin drivers, backlog, and the cadence of software bookings — active investors should review management’s answers on retention, ARR conversion and capex. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported (small sales by executives/shareholders disclosed in Form 4 filings), which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if amounts are modest. SEC Form 4 – Insider Sales
About Stem
Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.
At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.
