Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STGW. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Stagwell Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Stagwell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

