Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 66.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,197,000 after buying an additional 985,034 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 85.5% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 624,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after acquiring an additional 473,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,844,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $15,409,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $76.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

