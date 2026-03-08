S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $304,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 296,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,410,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3%

SPGI opened at $452.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.