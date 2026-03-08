S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $144,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 194,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $452.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

