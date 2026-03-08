South Dakota Investment Council Sells 17,600 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in California Resources were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 82.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 29.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 242.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Barclays raised their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

California Resources Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $64.97 on Friday. California Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.67 million. California Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,564 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $545,612.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,547.64. The trade was a 52.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

