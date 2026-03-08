Somerville Kurt F Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

