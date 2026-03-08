Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

SEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.6%

SEI opened at $49.14 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,097,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,002.24. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague acquired 2,310 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $99,630.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 106,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,835.45. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,940,000 after buying an additional 248,762 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,803,000 after buying an additional 716,200 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,504,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLJ Research initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating, providing a new independent endorsement that can attract fresh investor interest. GLJ Research initiation

GLJ Research initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating, providing a new independent endorsement that can attract fresh investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities materially raised its EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (notable lifts to FY2026 and FY2027/2028 estimates), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings growth over the next several years—this is a bullish fundamental catalyst if the company hits those targets. Northland Securities estimate updates

Northland Securities materially raised its EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (notable lifts to FY2026 and FY2027/2028 estimates), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings growth over the next several years—this is a bullish fundamental catalyst if the company hits those targets. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is skewed toward buy-side sentiment (consensus “Moderate Buy”), reinforcing the analyst-positive backdrop. Brokerage consensus

Brokerage consensus is skewed toward buy-side sentiment (consensus “Moderate Buy”), reinforcing the analyst-positive backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s upgrades are forward-looking estimates; investors should watch upcoming quarterly results and guidance to see whether operational/contract wins and margin progress validate the raised forecasts. Analyst note summary

Northland’s upgrades are forward-looking estimates; investors should watch upcoming quarterly results and guidance to see whether operational/contract wins and margin progress validate the raised forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst headlines, the share price is down today — likely reflecting short-term profit-taking or market/sector weakness. Technical and valuation headwinds may be weighing: SEI sits below its 50‑day moving average (resistance), trading above its 200‑day (longer-term support), volume is below its average, and the trailing P/E is elevated (~69), which can amplify downside on disappointing news.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.