SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.90. 74,672,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 62,390,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

