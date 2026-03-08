Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

SFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of SFD stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.12. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 94.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,713 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,084,000 after buying an additional 1,443,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $31,291,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Smithfield Foods by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,212,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 1,034,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Smithfield Foods by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,061,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after buying an additional 899,200 shares during the last quarter.

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

