Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 170.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 41.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the third quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $124.49.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,289.68. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,590,370. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,792 shares of company stock valued at $14,379,040. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore upgraded Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.