Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

SND opened at $4.09 on Friday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $86.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

In other Smart Sand news, Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 150,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 869,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,621.20. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

