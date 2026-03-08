SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of SkyWest worth $250,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 20,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $2,197,607.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,470.14. This represents a 21.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $503,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,067.48. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

