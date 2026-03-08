Sign Trading Up 83.5% Over Last 7 Days (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Sign has traded 83.5% higher against the dollar. Sign has a total market cap of $57.57 million and approximately $116.10 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sign token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.60 or 0.99163493 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sign Token Profile

Sign’s genesis date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official website is sign.global. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign.

Sign Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,640,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.04710917 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $126,040,637.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sign should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sign using one of the exchanges listed above.

