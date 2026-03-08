Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $128.01 and last traded at $130.20. 15,243,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,184,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Trading of Shopify

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,797,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after buying an additional 7,403,821 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after buying an additional 2,568,765 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 5,193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,419,000 after buying an additional 2,027,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 19.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.