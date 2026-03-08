Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Sells $100,217.52 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,404 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $100,217.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,284.42. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 8.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $186.74.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.29 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Sezzle reported robust FY‑2025 results: total revenue +66.1% year‑over‑year and record net income of $133.1M; Q4 revenue grew ~32% — a fundamental beat that supports the company’s growth story. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results included an EPS beat and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.35–4.70), and several analysts have raised ratings/targets — a catalyst for continued buy‑side interest. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum: Zacks highlighted SEZL among services names that could benefit from a services‑sector rebound, which could draw additional flows if macro momentum persists. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional holders have been increasing exposure (several large funds added/expanded positions), providing a supportive ownership base even as insiders trimmed holdings. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling created near‑term downward pressure: CEO, COO, CFO, SVP, director and GC sold on the same day — roughly ~20,000+ shares at an average ~$71.38 (~$1.4M total) — which investors often view as a negative signal. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Higher risk/volatility profile (elevated beta and a wide 12‑month trading range) magnifies downside following negative headlines like clustered insider sales. Read More.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,006,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,842,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.
