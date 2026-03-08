ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $136,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $2,589,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,895,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,453,716,000 after buying an additional 398,071 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 668,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,355,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $951,106,000 after buying an additional 341,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,332,000 after buying an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NOW opened at $124.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

