ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,052 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $282,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $951,106,000 after purchasing an additional 341,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 399,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,293 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 445.7% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.06.

More ServiceNow News

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

