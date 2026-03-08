Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA is VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 521.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,557 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 104,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,879,000. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.