Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SAFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76.

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

