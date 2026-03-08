Sadot Group (SDOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter.

Sadot Group Price Performance

Shares of Sadot Group stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Sadot Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sadot Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc Sadot Group Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

