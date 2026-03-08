Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in floating rate secured senior loans, with an emphasis on top-tier, non-investment grade senior loans. The fund seeks to invest in loans with maturities of one to ten years.

