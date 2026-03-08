Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

SABA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

