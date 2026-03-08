Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
SABA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.46.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.