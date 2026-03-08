Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 24th

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of RWAY opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance, Inc is a publicly traded business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to high‐growth, venture‐backed companies. The firm specializes in structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, convertible notes and equity co‐investments designed to extend the cash runway for late‐stage companies. Runway’s flexible capital offerings are aimed at supporting technology, life sciences and other innovation‐driven sectors as they pursue growth initiatives and prepare for liquidity events.

Originally launched in 2017 under the name Saratoga Investment Corp., the company rebranded as Runway Growth Finance in 2020 following the acquisition of an established middle‐market credit manager.

