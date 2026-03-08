RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $209.95 and last traded at $209.70. 8,720,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 6,755,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.86.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

RTX Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

