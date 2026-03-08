RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.07. 1,692,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,788,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. RingCentral’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $678,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,780.69. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 22,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $780,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 339,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,006.75. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 250,686 shares of company stock worth $8,865,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,735,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,861 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,365,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,871,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 523,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RingCentral by 138.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 471,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

