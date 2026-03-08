Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) CMO Sells $10,449.48 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CMO David Rowe sold 2,809 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $10,449.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 457,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,975.08. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rimini Street Stock Down 2.4%

RMNI stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been adding to positions (Invesco, BNP Paribas, Barclays and others increased stakes), and institutions now own ~73.8% of the stock — a supportive sign of professional interest that can limit downside. MarketBeat Institutional & Insider Summary

Analysts show a consensus “Hold” with a target around $5.75 (one Buy, two Holds). Valuation metrics (PE ~9, market cap ~ $330M) may attract value-oriented buyers, but the stock sits below its 200-day moving average, which mutes near-term bullish conviction. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold small blocks of shares on Mar 3 — CEO Seth Ravin (3,080 shares), CMO David Rowe (2,809), CFO Michael Perica (3,140) and other EVPs — each sale worth roughly $8–12k (at ~$3.72). Though the reductions are small percentage-wise (sub-4% for any single insider), clustered insider selling often pressures sentiment and can trigger short-term selling by other holders. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling Alert

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 639,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Rimini Street, Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

