Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,632,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,429,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,364,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,954,000 after buying an additional 1,399,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,246,000 after buying an additional 1,206,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3278 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

