Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $5.87 Million in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF makes up 1.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 172.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 370,333 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,662,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,989,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,960,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 426,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 4.6%

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $75.89.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.