Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,167,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after buying an additional 612,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,411,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,204,000 after acquiring an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $65,042,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 827,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,121,000 after acquiring an additional 501,664 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

