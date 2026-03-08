Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 41,759 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 692.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Community Financial System worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial System by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Financial System by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Community Financial System by 110.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Community Financial System during the first quarter worth $102,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $276,711.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $554,336.02. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,894.50. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $609,244. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Financial System Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:CBU opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $215.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.85 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Community Financial System’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is 47.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Community Financial System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Community Financial System from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Community Financial System in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Financial System in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Financial System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Community Financial System Profile

Community Financial System (NYSE: CBU) is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company’s product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

