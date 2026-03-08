Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 34,500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,608.25. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $761,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,916.67. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,966 shares of company stock worth $6,474,616 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $203.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $140.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.