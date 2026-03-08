Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics comprises 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Cytokinetics worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,948,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,294,000 after acquiring an additional 384,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,122,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 927,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.9%

CYTK opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $134,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,924.48. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,846.16. This trade represents a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 83,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,594 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.