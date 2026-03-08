Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 495,000 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.32% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4,802.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $6,618,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $5,346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after buying an additional 434,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 423,780 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $495,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 575,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,760. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $235,129.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,155,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,085,407.32. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,299 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

