Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $18.99 Million Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,550 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up about 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Insmed worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 404.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $234.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $167.00 target price on Insmed and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $140.13 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.Insmed’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,159.19. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total value of $123,530.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,680,517.70. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 189,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,784,545 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

