Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,365 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $974,446.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $650,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,184.06. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock worth $6,685,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of EW opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

