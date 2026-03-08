Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 55,000 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 141.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 933.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 395.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 56.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the sale, the director owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,430.08. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $59,575.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 237,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,061.40. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,434 shares of company stock worth $5,305,794. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.0%

Alkermes stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.44 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.