RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNXT. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on RenovoRx from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JonesTrading upgraded shares of RenovoRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RenovoRx stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 218,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of proprietary drug-device combination therapies for the treatment of solid tumor malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate, RenovoCath™, is an intra-arterial catheter system designed to deliver high concentrations of chemotherapeutic agents directly to tumor sites while minimizing systemic exposure. RenovoRx seeks to improve clinical outcomes and reduce adverse effects by enhancing drug delivery precision in hard-to-treat cancers.

RenovoCath™ is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials targeting advanced pancreatic cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer, among other solid tumors.

