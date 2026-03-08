Regal Partners Ltd Sells 677,851 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,851 shares during the quarter. IREN comprises about 0.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of IREN worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IREN in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in IREN during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IREN during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IREN by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IREN from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

IREN stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. IREN Limited has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 4.31.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

