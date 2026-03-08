Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Sprott Inc. $SII

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the quarter. Sprott comprises approximately 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sprott were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth $83,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $98,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 110.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE:SII opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. Sprott had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SII

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.