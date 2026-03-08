Regal Partners Ltd Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,642,000. Union Pacific comprises 2.0% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $253.98 on Friday.

UNP stock opened at $253.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.00. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

