Regal Partners Ltd Purchases 109,335 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 5.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Sanofi worth $78,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $171,742,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,058,000 after buying an additional 2,635,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10,152.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,200,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,846,000 after buying an additional 2,178,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 133.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 807,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,853.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 731,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0%

SNY opened at $44.55 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

