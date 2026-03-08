Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Galaxy Digital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The trade was a 73.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 171.33.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Galaxy Digital from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

