Regal Partners Ltd Makes New $981,000 Investment in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,454,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,759,000 after buying an additional 690,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,710,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,677,000 after acquiring an additional 840,096 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,468,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $317.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.27. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 3.60.

Key Stories Impacting Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Carvana’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Carvana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $470.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $435.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $500.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total transaction of $4,112,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $40,572,608.04. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.24, for a total transaction of $19,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,821,215.44. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,673 shares of company stock valued at $133,268,531. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

