Rathbones Group PLC Sells 186,713 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186,713 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $151,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. CX Institutional lifted its position in Adobe by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $452.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.