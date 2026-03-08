Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,300 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $66,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $953.67 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,089.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,099.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,308.89.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

