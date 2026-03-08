Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,946 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $53,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,791,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,096,000 after buying an additional 228,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 207,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,597.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after buying an additional 148,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $62,170,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty
Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ulta kicked off its high-profile “21 Days of Beauty” event — a proven traffic and sales driver that can boost same‑store sales and basket size during the quarter. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty starts today Ulta’s biggest beauty sale is back. Don’t sleep on these deals.
- Positive Sentiment: Media show large, headline discounts (up to 50% on targeted brands) that could accelerate traffic and clearance of seasonal inventory — supportive for near-term revenue. Ulta slashed 50% off Bondi Boost’s HG line Ulta 21 days of beauty: Get up to 50% off top makeup, skincare + more
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and preview coverage broadly expects Ulta to beat Q4 estimates — citing loyalty program strength, digital gains and brand launches — which supports a premium valuation thesis. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates Ulta expected to beat — Zacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst ratings remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides support but not new upside absent strong EPS/margin beats. Ulta receives consensus rating of Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Retail real estate activity continues: Ulta was signed for a mixed‑use development in SW Florida, signaling steady store expansion and omnichannel footprint growth. Zuckerman signs T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty at mixed-use development
- Negative Sentiment: Some previews warn of margin pressure from higher costs and promotional intensity — a risk that could offset revenue beats and temper EPS, which may be why the stock is trading lower. Ulta Q4 earnings on deck — margin pressure noted
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of ULTA opened at $646.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.88.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
