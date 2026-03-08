Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,946 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $53,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,791,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,096,000 after buying an additional 228,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 207,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,597.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after buying an additional 148,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $62,170,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $647.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.84.

Shares of ULTA opened at $646.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

