Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 872.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,807 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,963,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of BJ stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.
BJ’s Wholesale Club News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — BJ’s reported $0.96 GAAP-adjusted EPS and $5.58B revenue, topping consensus and showing modest YoY growth; the beat underpins near-term fundamentals. BJ’s Wholesale Q4 Earnings Beat as Membership Strength Drives Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Membership & digital strength — record membership, >90% renewals, membership-fee income +10.9% and digital sales up ~31% drove traffic and higher-margin revenue mix. BJ’s Q4 Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion momentum — BJ’s continues club openings (new Dallas–Fort Worth locations cited), supporting sales growth and long‑term market-share gains. New club store BJ’s, Costco near openings in Dallas-Fort Worth
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow & buybacks — strong cash generation and ongoing repurchases (≈$750M remaining authorization) support shareholder returns and valuation support versus peers. BJ’s Wholesale Is Growing, Buying Back Stock, and Still Dirt Cheap
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix — brokers and media are offering conflicting takes: some highlight membership/cash-flow upside while others flag execution risks and tepid guidance. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/commodity noise — broader market moves (e.g., a rise in crude) appear in headlines but aren’t primary drivers of BJ’s fundamentals. Crude Oil Surges 6%; BJ’s Wholesale Club Earnings Top Views
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 (midpoint ~$4.50) came in around or slightly below Street expectations and prompted profit-taking. BJ’s outlines 2-3% comp sales growth and $4.40-$4.60 EPS guidance for 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure & cautious outlook — management warned profitability could be pressured by new-store costs, promotions and mix (merchandise gross margin down ~50 bps), which limits near-term EPS upside. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Investing In Expansion, EPS Growth To Slow
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.
Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.
