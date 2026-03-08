Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 872.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,807 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,963,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

