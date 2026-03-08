Rathbones Group PLC Has $86.02 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $86,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $418.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

